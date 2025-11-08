403
Pentagon chief announces defense acquisition, arms transfer reforms
(MENAFN) Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth unveiled significant changes Friday to the U.S. defense acquisition and arms transfer system, aiming to speed up weapons production, enhance industry preparedness, and enable American forces to respond more rapidly to evolving global threats.
Speaking at a military education institution in Washington, D.C., Hegseth outlined a series of reforms, many already in motion, designed to transform five key aspects of the defense apparatus.
The first focus, he explained, is to encourage American industry to function like a wartime production base, prioritizing speed and output while maintaining stable demand and flexible business practices that welcome both established defense contractors and new participants. He described the second goal as an effort to “unleash the defense industrial and government workforces” by prioritizing tangible results over procedural hurdles. Streamlining acquisition processes to favor agility and efficiency forms the third pillar of the initiative.
In addition, Hegseth said the Pentagon will place a premium on technical excellence and embrace higher levels of calculated risk to accelerate both innovation and production. The fifth transformation aims to normalize what he described as “war speed,” or “warp speed,” in procurement and sustainment operations. "So, in short, those are broad principles. We mean to increase acquisition risk in order to decrease operational risk. ... By taking greater calculated risk and how we build, buy and maintain our systems, we will gain speed to more quickly provide capabilities to the battlefield," he explained.
Hegseth emphasized that these changes are intended to create a dynamic, adaptable defense structure capable of integrating emerging technologies and responding to shifting threats more effectively. "We’re ensuring that future generations of warfighters have the tools and the capabilities to defend our nation," he said.
He concluded by stressing the message of strength and readiness to both allies and adversaries alike: "The War Department will be ready when the time comes. We will have, and we will be, the arsenal for freedom. The world is watching. Our adversaries are watching. Our allies are watching.
We must show them that America is back, stronger and more determined than ever to defend our interests and uphold freedom."
