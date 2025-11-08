403
Demand for Karmod’s Container Construction Projects in Türkiye Surges
(MENAFN) The number of container construction site mobilization projects by Turkish prefabricated building manufacturer Karmod is on the rise, according to sales manager Mustafa Soyalp.
In a statement released Wednesday by the company, Soyalp noted that the growing volume of collective housing projects across Türkiye has played a key role in boosting demand for container-based site mobilization solutions.
Highlighting the impact of earthquake-related housing initiatives and urban transformation programs on this growth, Soyalp stated: "Our container structures provide practical solutions to the construction site needs of time-sensitive projects such as mass housing, with the advantage of quick installation."
Soyalp added: "We have carried out numerous container site mobilizations for the construction of new housing units built in the region after the Kahramanmaras earthquake."
He explained that the company continues to implement container mobilization installations for ongoing projects in the area without pause.
Furthermore, he mentioned a significant rise in requests for container site buildings for urban transformation schemes in major cities including Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir.
