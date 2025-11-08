403
Turkish Ministry Of National Defense Shares Social Media Post On Azerbaijan's Victory Day
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports via the ministry's social media post.
“We congratulate our Azerbaijani Turk brothers on November 8, Victory Day, marking the great victory achieved in Karabakh five years ago, and we send our heartfelt greetings. Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to stand together forever as 'One Nation, Two States,'” the post reads.
