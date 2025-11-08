Turkish Ministry Of National Defense Shares Social Media Post On Azerbaijan's Victory Day

“We congratulate our Azerbaijani Turk brothers on November 8, Victory Day, marking the great victory achieved in Karabakh five years ago, and we send our heartfelt greetings. Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to stand together forever as 'One Nation, Two States,'” the post reads.

