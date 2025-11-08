Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Train Pilot Gets Injured After Eagle Breaks Windscreen, Crashes Inside Cabin In J&K's Anantnag

2025-11-08 03:18:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An eagle collided with the windshield of a train in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, and ended up inside the locomotive cabin, causing minor injuries to the pilot, officials said. The incident took place on the Baramulla-Banihal route between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations, according to PTI.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Live Mint

