US Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration To Limit $4 Billion In Food Aid For Now Amid Government Shutdown

2025-11-08 12:00:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The United States Supreme Court permitted President Donald Trump's administration for now to limit approximately $4 billion required to fully fund a food aid program for 42 million low-income Americans this month, amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, according to Reuters.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued the administrative stay on Friday night to give a federal appeals court more time to review the administration's formal request to partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, for November. The administration had faced a court-imposed deadline on Friday to fully fund the programme.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

