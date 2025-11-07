403
'Qatar Support For UN Is Leading Example Of International Action'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock stressed that Qatar's support for the the United Nations is a leading example, praising the country's role as an international mediator in conflict resolution and its active contribution to social development.
In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Baerbock explained that the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha underscores the need to move from promises to implementation through concrete action in areas such as education, employment, and social justice, thus contributing to achieving social benefits and healthcare for all people.
She highlighted the importance of promoting social development and achieving global justice, noting significant progress in certain economic and social indicators despite ongoing challenges in other parts of the world. President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly said that the unemployment rate in Qatar stands at around 1%, while in some other countries it reaches 30%, reflecting the persistent gap among nations in benefiting from the fruits of social development.
She stressed that failure to address crises such as hunger exacerbates displacement and migration, emphasising the need to break this vicious cycle by working on the three main pillars of the United Nations: peace and security, social development, and human rights.
Baerbock added that the summit aims to accelerate progress toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that all goals are interconnected and cannot be achieved in isolation, especially amid global climate challenges that affect food security.
She also pointed to the importance of linking the Doha Summit with the Climate Change Conference to be held in the Amazonian city of Belem, Brazil, and the role of nationally determined commitments in reducing carbon emissions. She affirmed that investment in renewable energy benefits strong economies and enhances their competitiveness.
The president of the UN General Assembly emphasised the importance of international co-operation to achieve social justice, explaining that global challenges know no borders, and that the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the necessity of international collaboration in providing vaccines and addressing health crises.
In conclusion, the President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock told QNA that supporting UN agencies, including the World Food Programme, is vital to preventing hunger and human suffering in countries such as Sudan, stressing that immediate funding and support are essential to ensuring a dignified life for people around the world.
