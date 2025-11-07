403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Misnad Meets Minister, Officials On Sidelines Of Social Development Summit
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met with Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Co-ordinator at the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Joyce Msuya, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, held in blade-->
The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, along with ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of topics of common blade-->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment