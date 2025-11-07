U.S.-Hungary Relations Reach New Heights

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, U.S.-Hungary relations continue to reach new heights of cooperation and achievement. This partnership is built on mutual respect for sovereign decision-making and a commitment to advancing strategic goals that benefit both nations as trading partners and NATO Allies. Below are key achievements and opportunities demonstrating the depth and breadth of this relationship since President Trump's return to office and as the United States and Hungary look forward to celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026.

Driving Economic Prosperity and Energy Independence



A New U.S.-Hungary Energy Partnership:



Hungary and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Nuclear Energy: The MOU signals our intent to start negotiations to facilitate cooperation across the civil nuclear industry, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and spent fuel storage. The United States and Hungary are collaborating to make Budapest a hub of the emerging Central European SMR market, deploying market-leading U.S. nuclear innovation to jumpstart a new transatlantic industry. Hungary signaled it intends to support construction of up to 10 SMRs with a potential value of up to $20 billion.



At today's meeting, Prime Minister Orbán announced a nuclear fuel deal with U.S.-based Westinghouse to supply U.S. nuclear fuel for Hungary's Paks I nuclear plant. This contract is valued at approximately $114 million.

LNG Purchases: Hungary has committed to purchasing U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), further diversifying its energy sources. Contracts are expected to be valued at approximately $600 million.

Travel and Border Security



Full restoration of Hungary's Visa Waiver Program participation, facilitating legitimate travel while maintaining rigorous screening and enhancing border security. American Airlines has announced the resumption of direct seasonal flights between Philadelphia and Budapest starting in May 2026, further strengthening economic and cultural ties.

Building a Stronger Security Partnership



Defense Cooperation

Launch of negotiations for the renewal of a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), signaling closer bilateral defense ties and Hungary's commitment to protect national security infrastructure from malign actors.

Military Procurement

The Government of Hungary has announced its intent to purchase $700 million worth of defense articles via foreign military sales.

Civil and Commercial Space Cooperation Hungary signed the Artemis Accords on October 22. This reflects Hungary's space ambitions and marks its place in a growing network of nations that are committed to peaceful and transparent use of space.

Empowering the Next Generation



Expansion of Fulbright Partnership

To commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026, the binational Fulbright Commission in Hungary in cooperation with the Pannónia Scholarship Program will expand the John von Neumann Distinguished Award in STEM to include new opportunities for exchange to American scholars, Hungarian scholars, and Hungarian students. The Hungarian government will also increase its annual contribution to match U.S. funding for this flagship binational exchange program.

U.S.-Hungarian Research into Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence The Hungarian government will provide $1 million to establish a joint research consortium between The Catholic University of America and Pázmány Péter Catholic University to study the ethical use of AI.



Joint Support for Science and Innovation The Hungarian Research Network (HUN-REN) has signed a cooperative agreement with MIT's Center for International Studies (CIS) to advance science and innovation in the United States and Hungary. The MIT–Hungary HUNREN Seed Fund, part of the MIT Global Seed Funds program at CIS, offers grants to support bilateral travel, workshops, and collaborative meetings.