MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

STRENGTHENING U.S. PARTNERSHIP WITH TAJIKISTAN: President Donald J. Trump and President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan met on November 6 and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in critical minerals, digital connectivity, and aviation modernization.

WINS FOR AMERICAN WORKERS AND BUSINESSES: This week, the United States celebrated commercial deals involving U.S. and Tajik companies worth more than $3 billion. These deals are expected to generate billions of dollars in U.S. export content and support thousands of American jobs:



Aviation: The United States celebrated Tajikistan's announcement that it would purchase Boeing aircraft and aviation support systems worth a combined $3.2 billion, supporting 11,480 American jobs, and demonstrating confidence in U.S. aerospace technology.

Critical Minerals: Tajikistan signed agreements with Transparent Earth to provide technical assistance and remote sensing capabilities to its mining and agriculture sector, in a deal worth $32.5 million.

Tajikistan established partnerships and licensing agreements with Starlink to advance digital modernization using trusted vendor sourced digital infrastructure.

The collaboration between Perplexity AI and Zypl AI company to implement the world's first agent-based AI browser adapted for government use, will strengthen Tajikistan's capacity for innovation, regional influence, and AI-driven policymaking, while providing Perplexity AI experience in government deployment, localization, and regulatory compliance.

The collaboration between SuperMicro, Cerebris, and Zypl AI to develop trusted-vendor AI infrastructure for AI Data Centers in Tajikistan, powered by Tajikistan's commitment of 1 GW of hydropower by 2023. This positions Tajikistan as a regional hub for high-speed AI inference and export services. Formalization of a $9 million investment opportunity for Coca Cola to expand operations at its Dushanbe facility, dramatically boosting the presence of U.S. products and services in Tajikistan's markets.

SECURING THE HOMELAND AND ESTABLISHING PEACE THROUGH PROSPERITY: The United States and Tajikistan have long cooperated in enhancing regional stability and security, resulting in successes countering terrorism, violent radicalization, and transnational crime.

The United States and Tajikistan remain committed to advancing our strong security partnership.

