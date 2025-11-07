Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrants For Israeli Leaders Over Gaza, Israel Rejects Move As“PR Stunt” Over 68,000 Palestinians Murdered

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISTANBUL/JERUSALEM, Nov 8 (NNN-TRT/MA'AN) – Türkiye's Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, yesterday issued arrest warrants for 37 people, including Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on charges of“genocide” and“crimes against humanity.”

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that, the warrants followed an investigation into what it called Israel's“systematic” attacks on civilians in Gaza, adding that, the investigation began after complaints from victims and members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian aid mission intercepted by Israeli naval forces, while trying to deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar denounced the warrants in a post on the social media platform X, calling them a“PR stunt” by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said, Israel“firmly rejects” the move.

Erdogan has been one of Israel's strongest critics during its military campaign in Gaza, according to Israeli officials. Palestinian health authorities say, more than 68,000 people have been murdered in Gaza, and much of the enclave has been reduced to rubble.

Türkiye is also serving as one of the guarantor countries for a Gaza ceasefire agreement, reached last month.– NNN-TRT/MA'AN