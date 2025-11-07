Gospel Artist And Music Conductor Rayo Unveils Four Spirit-Filled Singles:“Oke Nla,”“Tomorrow,”“I Declare,” And“Follow You”

November 7, 2025 - Renowned gospel artist, conductor, and violinist Aderayo“Rayo” Oyegbade has officially released four dynamic new singles, showcasing his versatility, depth, and unwavering devotion to spreading the message of Christ through music.

Leading the collection is“Oke Nla,” a powerful prayer anthem written by Dr. D.K. Olukoya, the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) and Rayo's spiritual father. Oke Nla meaning“Great Mountain” in Yoruba, this song blends instrumental excellence with anointing-filled vocals that inspire deliverance.

Rayo also released three other singles-each uniquely inspired and self-written-demonstrating his artistry and theological depth:



“Tomorrow” - A stirring reflection on the return of Christ and the urgency of faith in an uncertain world.

“I Declare” (featuring Rita-E) - A faith-filled proclamation of victory and divine identity, blending soulful harmonies with heartfelt worship. “Follow You” (featuring Toby Emmanuel) - An Afrobeat-infused praise track celebrating joyful devotion and surrender to God's will, with rich rhythms and modern gospel flair.

Together, these songs offer a refreshing blend of classical influence, contemporary gospel energy, and authentic African sound, reflecting Rayo's diverse musical journey.

About Rayo

Born in Nigeria, Aderayo Oyegbade, known musically as Rayo, is a gifted Conductor, Singer, and Violinist. He is the Founder and former Director of the acclaimed Mountain Top Chorale in Lagos, Nigeria-a group that won three Gold Medals and three Silver Medals at the Ninth and Tenth World Choir Games in Russia and South Africa under his leadership.

Rayo also served as the Conductor of both the Divine Symphony Orchestra and the Mountain Top Conservatory Choir and Orchestra, while teaching and mentoring singers across Nigeria.

He holds a Diploma in Violin and Singing from the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), a Licentiate of the Royal Schools of Music, London in Singing, and a B.A. Honors in Creative Arts (Music) from the University of Lagos.

Currently Rayo has a Master's degree in Music Performance (Choral Conducting) from Indiana University of Pennsylvania under Dr. Craig Denison and Dr. Gerhardus Scheepers, with a Doctorate degree in view.

His music continues to bridge the sacred and the contemporary-uniting excellence, passion, and divine inspiration.

Streaming & Availability

Rayo's new singles -“Oke Nla,”“Tomorrow,”“I Declare,” and“Follow You” - are now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and YouTube.

Links:

Download/Streaming:

Follow Rayo on social media for updates and ministry engagements: Instagram: Facebook: YouTube: