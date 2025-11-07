Shooting Near University Of Iowa Campus, Hawk Alert Issued
That alert reported a suspect running west away from the scene, in the direction of campus. It urged students to avoid the area or shelter in place.
Meanwhile, the Iowa City Police Department issued a statement saying“The Iowa City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 Block of East Burlington Street at 1:29 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired and responding officers recovered evidence of gunfire.”
“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public associated with this incident. This incident remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time,” they added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment