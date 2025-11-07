Shooting Near University Of Iowa Campus, Hawk Alert Issued

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iowa City Police said a shooting incident happened near the University of Iowa campus on Friday afternoon. University of Iowa students received a Hawk Alert following the incident, urging them to shelter in place after gunshots were reported near campus.

That alert reported a suspect running west away from the scene, in the direction of campus. It urged students to avoid the area or shelter in place.

Meanwhile, the Iowa City Police Department issued a statement saying“The Iowa City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 Block of East Burlington Street at 1:29 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired and responding officers recovered evidence of gunfire.”

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public associated with this incident. This incident remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time,” they added.