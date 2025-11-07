Caste Bias At Tarn Taran Mela: Punjab SC Commission Seeks Report

Suo Motu Notice on Caste Discrimination

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu notice of a reported caste-based discrimination incident during the Tarn Taran Vikas Mela, where Assistant Labour Commissioner Jasvir Singh (Bhagta Jatana) was allegedly made to sit separately. In an official communication issued to the Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran, Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi stated that the matter has been brought to the Commission's attention through media reports highlighting the incident under the caption "Sikhiyan lae layi Guru Sahiban di tazlil, vikas mela da khula nota".

Exercising powers under Section 10(2)(h) of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Act, 2004, the Commission has initiated a suo motu inquiry. A detailed factual report has been sought from the Deputy Commissioner by November 17, 2025, regarding the alleged incident involving Assistant Labour Commissioner Jasvir Singh and the Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha S. Jai Krishan Singh Rouri. The Commission has also directed the district administration to submit all relevant facts, documents, and evidence related to the incident, in compliance with the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said that if the Commission does not receive a satisfactory response, further action will be taken under Section 10(1) of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Act, 2004. He emphasised that discrimination based on caste, especially in official or public functions, is unacceptable and will invite strict action.

Notice Issued Over Objectionable Images

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes has also taken suo motu notice of the alleged use of objectionable images of Bhai Jeevan Singh Ji (Bhai Jaita Ji) and the Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, during a political rally held in Tarn Taran in connection with the Assembly bypoll. The Commission has issued a notice to the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, directing him to appear in person before the Commission on November 10, 2025, at its Chandigarh office. (ANI)

