Hulu Down: Over 2800 Users Face Outage In US Netizens Indicate Issues

Hulu, an online distribution service for movies and TV dramas, experienced an outage affecting over 2800 users on November 7, 2025. According to data from the outage tracking site DownDetector, user reports of issues began increasing around 6:55 pm Eastern Time.

The video streaming was among the most reported problem faced by users, followed by application and website, according to it. The locations affected included Dallas, San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, Houston and others.

Hulu down: The live outage tracking map highlighted the most affected areas (Image: Downdetector)

Here's what users shared

In August this year, Hulu experienced a service outage in the United States, with many users encountering an“upstream request timeout” error when trying to open or stream from the app.

Hulu to shutdown in 2026

Meanwhile, Hulu will cease to operate as a stand-alone app in 2026, as Disney confirmed plans to“fully integrate” the now wholly owned streaming service into its main Disney+ platform. Beginning in autumn 2025, Hulu will take the place of the Star brand on Disney+ for international markets. Disney announced that a unified Disney+ and Hulu streaming app will debut in 2026.

However, a company representative noted that users will still have the option to subscribe to Hulu or Disney+ individually if they prefer Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston mentioned in prepared commentary on the media giant's quarterly earnings,“Today we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+

"They added,“This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news and industry-leading live sports content in a single app.

"Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors that combining Disney+ and Hulu into a single app will provide an“improved consumer experience” and help reduce subscriber churn. He said both services will operate on“one tech platform,” creating cost efficiencies. Disney, which already sells advertising for Disney+ and Hulu together, expects“new opportunities for bundling ad sales by fully combining them.”

Hulu's live TV business will be merged with Fubo through a proposed joint venture that will be majority-owned by Disney. While Hulu + Live TV and Fubo will continue to be marketed separately for now, a Disney representative confirmed that Hulu + Live TV will be integrated into Disney+ in 2026.