Zelensky Approves Appointment Of Cherevashenko As Commander Of Unmanned Air Defense Systems

The corresponding order was signed by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"There are many tasks ahead of the new commander, which we set at the Staff meeting. In particular, the active integration of unmanned systems – especially interceptor drones – and strengthening our air defense capabilities with advanced armaments," Zelensky noted.

Cherevashenko participated in the creation of the first mobile rapid-response air defense brigades and has recently been working on interceptor drones. In his new position, he is expected to scale up the development of the unmanned component within the Air Force.

As Ukrinform reported, the 412th separate Nemesis regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces has been expanded to a brigade.