Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Approves Appointment Of Cherevashenko As Commander Of Unmanned Air Defense Systems

Zelensky Approves Appointment Of Cherevashenko As Commander Of Unmanned Air Defense Systems


2025-11-07 07:13:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the president's website.

The corresponding order was signed by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"There are many tasks ahead of the new commander, which we set at the Staff meeting. In particular, the active integration of unmanned systems – especially interceptor drones – and strengthening our air defense capabilities with advanced armaments," Zelensky noted.

Read also: Zelensky holds talk with President of Lebanon

Cherevashenko participated in the creation of the first mobile rapid-response air defense brigades and has recently been working on interceptor drones. In his new position, he is expected to scale up the development of the unmanned component within the Air Force.

As Ukrinform reported, the 412th separate Nemesis regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces has been expanded to a brigade.

MENAFN07112025000193011044ID1110313077



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search