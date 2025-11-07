E-Power Announces Results Of Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting ("Meeting") held on November 6, 2025. A total of 40,192,109 common shares were voted representing approximately 56.53 % of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting. The following nominees were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting and the special resolutions were passed as follows:

Withold / Abstain Number of Directors Number of Directors to be set at four. 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00% Election of Directors Jamie Lavigne 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00% Michael Danielsson 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00% Alexis De La Renaudiere 40,192,109 0 100.00% 0.00% Alexander Haffmans 36,707,889 3,484,220 91.33% 8.669%

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company's is currently focussed on flake graphite resource development on the Tetepsica Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at:

e-powerresources

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

For information contact: Jamie Lavigne, VP Exploration and Director, Interim CEO







