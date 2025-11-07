Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wade Dawe News Release Related To Acquisition Of Common Shares Of Torrent Capital Ltd


2025-11-07 07:12:20
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Mr. Wade Dawe, announces the acquisition of common shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent"). On November 7, 2025, Kelligrew Inc., a private corporation controlled by Mr. Dawe, acquired 50,000 common shares of Torrent via acquisitions on the open market at an average price of $0.61 per share.

As a result of the acquisition, Mr. Dawe and entities he owns hold 11,600,913 common shares of Torrent, representing 30.5% of the 38,090,224 issued and outstanding common shares of Torrent as at November 7, 2025.

The common shares of Torrent were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Dawe may increase or decrease his investment in Torrent depending upon future market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Takeover Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated November 7, 2025. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR').

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wade Dawe
(902) 491-4280
2001-1969 Upper Water Street,
Halifax, NS B3J 3R7

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Wade Dawe

