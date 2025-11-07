Solution Financial Initiates Quarterly Dividend
About Solution
Solution Financial was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions or other sub-prime lenders. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students. Solution provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets in Canada.
