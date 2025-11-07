Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Solution Financial Initiates Quarterly Dividend


2025-11-07 07:12:20
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSX: SFI) (the " Company " or " Solution "), a leading provider of luxury automotive and yacht leasing in British Columbia, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.001. The quarterly dividend is payable on December 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2025. This dividend is a "non-eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Solution

Solution Financial was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions or other sub-prime lenders. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students. Solution provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Sean Hodgins at (778) 318-1514.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Bryan Pang"
Bryan Pang
President, CEO and Director

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Solution Financial Inc.

MENAFN07112025004218003983ID1110313049



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search