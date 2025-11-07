Hurricane Melissa: Cuba, Jamaica Thank India For Humanitarian Aid

Cuba and Jamaica have publicly thanked India for standing with them after Hurricane Melissa tore through the Caribbean, leaving widespread destruction and a rising death toll. Leaders and foreign ministries from both nations highlighted India's medical help, equipment and humanitarian supplies, describing the support as timely and deeply valued.

Cuba Expresses Gratitude for Indian Aid

The Ambassador of Cuba to India posted a message on X expressing appreciation for the assistance reaching affected provinces. "Our sincere gratitude to @MEAIndia, Air Force, Government and the people of #India for the noble and solidarity gesture of donating medical supplies and equipment, and two BHISHM hospitals, to help people affected by Hurricane Melissa in the eastern provinces of #Cuba," it said.

The Indian Embassy in Havana added details of the shipment that arrived after the storm's devastation, noting the spirit behind India's outreach. "A special aircraft from IN carrying HADR assistance arrived this evening in CU following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. Guided by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family. India stands in solidarity with the people of Cuba, reaffirming bonds of friendship and humanitarian cooperation. Approx 20 tonnes of relief materials include a special BHISHM Medical Trauma Unit, other essential medicines, electricity generators, tents, bedding, kitchen & hygiene kits, solar lanterns and other essential items to aid recovery efforts," it said.

Jamaica Welcomes Humanitarian Support

In Jamaica, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade expressed its gratitude on X, noting that the support will help accelerate recovery efforts. "Jamaica, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, has received humanitarian relief support from the Government of India to accelerate recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa. Foreign Minister @kaminajsmith and Permanent Secretary Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith welcomed the assistance yesterday and expressed gratitude to the Government and people of India for the donations, which were facilitated by His Excellency Mayank Joshi, India's High Commissioner to Jamaica," it said.

Jamaican Foreign Minister Praises India's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Approach

Jamaica's Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith also wrote a detailed message thanking India and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, linking the cooperation to India's broader approach to global partnership. "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam was more than the theme of India's G20 Presidency. It is a world view that supports a most intentional approach to South South Cooperation. One which always keeps people at the forefront of engagement, together with building resilience. I take the opportunity to extend our most sincere thanks to my excellent counterpart @DrSJaishankar for the monumental effort made to ensure relief is delivered to those hardest hit by #HurricaneMelissa. Solar lamps, generators, medical supplies, including the BSHM modular trauma kit, remote-controlled delivery mechanisms for flooded areas and gender sensitive hygiene kits are just some of the items included. We also welcomed the Indian medical team here for the next few days to train our teams in the use of the new equipment and technology. We always remember #VaccineMaitri and will also remember this support as well," Smith wrote.

Jaishankar replied to her message on X, saying, "Deeply appreciate your warm sentiments FM @kaminajsmith. India stands in solidarity with the people of Jamaica in these testing times, as it has done before."

The Indian Embassy in Kingston shared details of the assistance received by Jamaican authorities. "India delivers humanitarian aid to Jamaica for disaster relief from devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, 6 Nov 2025: A consignment of appx. 20 tonnes of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials from the Government of India arrived in Kingston aboard a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 6 November 2025. The relief materials include special BHISHM Medical Trauma Unit, generators, tents, bedding & mats, kitchen kits, solar lanterns, hygiene kits, and other essential supplies to support post-hurricane recovery," it said.

Devastation Caused by Hurricane Melissa

Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest Atlantic storms to hit the region in more than 150 years, has left Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti struggling with severe flooding, landslides and infrastructure damage, as per CNN. The UN Development Program estimates that western Jamaica alone produced nearly five million metric tonnes of debris, equal to around 500,000 truckloads. Early assessments suggest the losses may amount to almost 30 per cent of Jamaica's GDP.

Across the region, the storm has claimed dozens of lives, with local authorities in Haiti and Jamaica reporting a combined toll of around 75 deaths, as per UN News. (ANI)

