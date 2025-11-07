Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ambarella Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call To Be Held November 25, 2025


2025-11-07 05:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced it will hold its third quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.

Those interested in asking a question on the call are required to register online in advance. Upon completing the first step of the online registration process, please note a registration verification code will be emailed to you, and this code must be entered to complete the online registration process. Once registered and verified, the dial-in numbers will be sent to the registered email with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.

The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at:

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of edge AI and human vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, telematics, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, edge infrastructure, drones and other robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, sensor fusion, and planning. For more information, please visit .

Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
VP Corporate Development
408-636-2310
...


MENAFN07112025004107003653ID1110312873



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search