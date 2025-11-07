Ambarella Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call To Be Held November 25, 2025
Those interested in asking a question on the call are required to register online in advance. Upon completing the first step of the online registration process, please note a registration verification code will be emailed to you, and this code must be entered to complete the online registration process. Once registered and verified, the dial-in numbers will be sent to the registered email with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.
The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at:
About Ambarella
Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of edge AI and human vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, telematics, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, edge infrastructure, drones and other robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, sensor fusion, and planning. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
VP Corporate Development
408-636-2310
