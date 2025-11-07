Matthews International Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
|Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call
|Friday, November 21, 2025
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Phone: 785-424-1789
|Conference ID: MATTHEWS
|Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: Webcast
|Register and add to your calendar: Register
As soon as available after the call, a transcript of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: Investor Relations.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation operates through two core global businesses – Industrial Technologies and Memorialization. Both are focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term growth through continuous innovation and strategic expansion. The Industrial Technologies segment evolved from our original marking business, which today is a leading global innovator committed to empowering visionaries to transform industries through the application of precision technologies and intelligent processes. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. In addition, the Company has a significant investment in Propelis, a brand solutions business formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. Propelis delivers integrated solutions including brand creative, packaging, print solutions, branded environments, and content production. Matthews International has over 5,400 employees in 19 countries on four continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.
Matthews International Corporation
Corporate Office
Two NorthShore Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851
Phone: (412) 442-8200
|Contact:
|Steven F. Nicola
|Chief Financial Officer
