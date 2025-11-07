Elections In MAGA States Like Georgia Show US Change Coming Fast

MENAFN - Asia Times) Maybe what happened in Tuesday's election was an anomaly. You could certainly make that case, as many Georgia Republicans have tried to do.

It was, after all, an odd-year election, with relatively low turnout, for two low-profile statewide races. So even if the resulting margins were spectacular – Democrats won two seats on the five-member Public Service Commission, both by 25 percentage points – maybe it was just an anomaly.

Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the red state of Georgia was another such anomaly, so rare and unusual that to this day, Donald Trump refuses to accept that it happened.

Raphael Warnock's victory in a special election runoff in 2021, making him the first black Democrat elected to the US Senate from the South, was also an anomaly, as was Senator Jon Ossoff's runoff win that year. Georgia hadn't had a Democratic senator in almost 20 years, but suddenly we had two in the same year, so surely that too was just a fluke, the result of a rare confluence of political events at the national level that is unlikely to be repeated here in Georgia.