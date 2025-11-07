Omar Abdullah Disowns 'Vande Mataram' Event In J&K Schools

J&K CM Omar Abdullah addresses a roadshow in Soibugh arera of Budgam on Friday. KO photo by Abid Bhat

Budgam- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said he did not authorise the celebration of the 150th anniversary of“Vande Mataram” in schools, saying there should be no outside dictation on such matters and no interference in governing the Union Territory.

“This decision has not been made by the cabinet, nor has the education minister signed off on it. We should decide what happens in our schools without outside dictation on these matters,” Abdullah told reporters here in the central Kashmir district.

On October 30, the culture department of J-K had called for schools across Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of“Vande Mataram.”

This order faced strong backlash from the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an alliance of several religious organisations in J-K, which demanded the immediate withdrawal of what they termed a“coercive order,” arguing that parts of the song contradicted Islamic beliefs regarding monotheism.

Abdullah was campaigning in the Budgam assembly segment on Friday as the elections for that seat are scheduled for November 11.

In response to a question regarding the absence of the party's Lok Sabha MP, Ruhullah Mehdi - who has represented the influential Shia community three times - Abdullah remarked that his party has never compelled anyone to campaign.

“Those who wish to campaign do so voluntarily, and those who do not want to will not. That's perfectly fine; I don't force anyone to campaign. However, when we succeed, those who did not support us will not share in our celebrations,” Abdullah added.

Mehdi has been estranged from the party over the last few months and has openly criticised the functioning of the government.