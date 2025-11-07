Kahn Family Professor of Public Health, Washington University in St. Louis

Matthew W. Kreuter, PhD, MPH, is the Kahn Family Professor of Public Health at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis and founder and Senior Scientist of the Health Communication Research Laboratory (HCRL), now in its 25th year of continuous funding. Dr. Kreuter and the HCRL team study the lives and health of low-income Americans, developing and testing interventions that address social needs and improve health to eliminate disparities. Dr. Kreuter served for six years on the Institute of Medicine's Board on Population Health and Public Health Practice, and has been ranked in three separate bibliometric studies in the top 1% of researchers in his field based on journal article citations. He received his PhD and MPH in Health Behavior and Health Education from the School of Public Health at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

–present Kahn Family Professor of Public Health, Washington University in St Louis

1993 University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, PhD

ExperienceEducation