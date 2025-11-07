$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Matthew W. Kreuter

Matthew W. Kreuter


2025-11-07 03:10:10
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Kahn Family Professor of Public Health, Washington University in St. Louis
Profile Articles Activity

Matthew W. Kreuter, PhD, MPH, is the Kahn Family Professor of Public Health at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis and founder and Senior Scientist of the Health Communication Research Laboratory (HCRL), now in its 25th year of continuous funding. Dr. Kreuter and the HCRL team study the lives and health of low-income Americans, developing and testing interventions that address social needs and improve health to eliminate disparities. Dr. Kreuter served for six years on the Institute of Medicine's Board on Population Health and Public Health Practice, and has been ranked in three separate bibliometric studies in the top 1% of researchers in his field based on journal article citations. He received his PhD and MPH in Health Behavior and Health Education from the School of Public Health at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

Experience
  • –present Kahn Family Professor of Public Health, Washington University in St Louis
Education
  • 1993 University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN07112025000199003603ID1110312551



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search