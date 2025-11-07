Puget Sound Moving Announces The Opening Of Its New Tukwila Sales Office

TUKWILA, WA - Puget Sound Moving, a leading provider of residential, commercial, and specialty moving services across Washington State, proudly announces the opening of its new Tukwila Sales Office, located at 1091 Industry Dr, Tukwila, WA 98188. The new office reflects the company's continued growth and dedication to providing exceptional moving and storage solutions to residents and businesses throughout the Puget Sound region.

The Tukwila Sales Office enhances Puget Sound Moving's ability to serve the expanding needs of local communities with improved accessibility and personalized service.

Conveniently located near major transportation routes, the Tukwila office is positioned to provide faster response times and greater flexibility for clients throughout the Seattle metropolitan area and South King County. The new location strengthens Puget Sound Moving's operational presence, allowing the company to continue delivering efficient, reliable, and customer-focused moving experiences.

“Opening our Tukwila Sales Office is a milestone in our mission to be closer to the people and businesses we serve,” said Cirdan Imbler, spokesperson for Puget Sound Moving.“We understand that moving can be one of life's most significant transitions. Our goal is to make that process as smooth, professional, and stress-free as possible for every client.”

Puget Sound Moving has earned a trusted reputation for excellence in every aspect of the relocation process. The company offers an extensive range of services that cover all types of moves, whether local or long distance, residential or commercial. With expertise spanning apartment and house relocations, corporate and industrial moves, and specialized handling of antiques and furniture, Puget Sound Moving ensures that every item is transported safely and efficiently.

In addition to moving services, the company provides professional packing solutions to protect belongings of all sizes and shapes. For clients who need additional flexibility, Puget Sound Moving offers secure, climate-controlled storage options for both short- and long-term needs. The team's highly trained professionals are equipped to handle complex moving projects, offering the same attention to detail and care regardless of size or distance.

From assisting seniors transitioning to new homes to supporting local businesses with major relocations, Puget Sound Moving's comprehensive services reflect a deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clients and the importance of quality, care, and communication in every move.

The opening of the Tukwila Sales Office underscores Puget Sound Moving's long-standing commitment to serving the Puget Sound community with integrity, professionalism, and excellence. The company takes pride in hiring local professionals who share its core values of teamwork, respect, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“We're more than just a moving company - we're members of this community,” added Imbler.“Every move we complete is an opportunity to help someone take the next step in their journey. Whether that's a family settling into a new home or a business expanding its footprint, we're honored to be part of those milestones.”

About Puget Sound Moving

Founded with the goal of redefining the moving experience through exceptional service and reliability, Puget Sound Moving has become one of Washington's most respected moving and storage providers. The company offers a full range of residential, commercial, and specialty moving services, supported by professional packing and secure storage solutions.

With the opening of its new Tukwila Sales Office, Puget Sound Moving continues to expand its reach while maintaining the personalized care and attention to detail that have made it a leader in the moving industry.