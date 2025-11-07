Is The 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Worth The Hefty Price Tag?
Starting at AED 728,000, the Audi RS Q8 is neither cheap nor ordinary -and for good reason. Built on the same MLB Evo platform as the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, and Volkswagen Touareg, it proves how far clever packaging and branding can go. It's also the most powerful Audi ever, outmuscling even the last V10 R8 and the current RS7 Performance.
In the spirit of offering Dubai's best car advice, we put the 2025 RS Q8 Performance to the test... and here are our impressions of this superlative sport-ute.
DESIGN & AESTHETICS
The RS Q8 is obviously based on the mid-size Q8, Audi's flagship SUV coupe. It's long and wide, but its lower stance makes it large without being as imposing as a Nissan Patrol. Like most of Audi's models, it stays true to the automaker's signature design language... much like employees who never stray far from company policy.
It features a revised yet recognisable, massive honeycomb Single frame grille, resembling a playground net, framed in matte carbon fibre and splitting the Matrix LED headlamps, which offer selectable DRL designs. From the three-quarter front view (seen above), the blacked-out grille, sculpted hood, 23-inch wheels, dinner plate–sized cross-drilled discs, and red calipers give it a brawny, performance-ready stance. The side profile is clean and well-proportioned, while the rear showcases a continuous light bar, a faux hexagonal lower valance, and trademark black oval exhausts.
Visually, the RS Q8 tastefully blends aggression with understated elegance. Though in Dubai's glitz, it runs the risk of going unnoticed among flashier cars.
Inside, the RS Q8 exudes classic Audi sophistication with a black-themed cabin accented by red trims that underline its sporty character. It is very Batmobile-esque. The A/C vents blend seamlessly into the dashboard, while Alcantara inserts on the doors, armrest, and steering wheel add a soft, tactile feel. Piano black surfaces, matte carbon-fibre panels, and satin aluminium trims elevate its visual appeal, creating an elegant, high-quality space that feels premium without being overly flashy. Build quality is superb, barring a slightly creaky centre console.
The two-tone cabin combines soft-touch plastics with RS-embossed Valcona leather seats featuring a quilted honeycomb pattern, red dots, and contrast stitching. The Audi virtual cockpit plus delivers a colourful 12.3-inch digital cluster that can display maps partially or in full, supported by a head-up display, while the dual-screen infotainment setup (10.1-inch upper for navigation and media, and 8.6-inch lower screen for A/C controls) remains intuitive and uncluttered.
Rear space is generous, with ample legroom and a sliding bench for flexibility. Reaffirming its luxury tag are features like powered privacy shades, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, and double-pane front windows, which enhance comfort.
POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE
Turning gasoline puffs into moving hooves (tyres) is a potent bi-turbo 4.0-litre V8 TFSI - shared with the Bentayga and Cayenne Turbo. It delivers truck-like 850 Nm of torque and 640 metric horsepower. That's enough to tear up tarmac. Floor the throttle and you'll run out of road fast; it sprints from 0–100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, far quicker than the SQ8's 4.1. It sounds glorious too, with a deep V8 rumble punctuated by pops and bangs any enthusiast would love. All that energy is translated via an 8-speed automatic that's nearly PDK-quick, though the paddle shifters feel small.
Sprinting through gaps and around corners, we found the quattro all-wheel drive with a sport differential and 295/35 ZR23 tyres ensures exceptional grip despite its size. The electromechanical active roll stabilisation (eAWS), powered by a 48-volt lithium-ion battery, also helps keep body roll in check, while massive optional carbon-ceramic brakes (440 mm front discs with 10-piston calipers and 370 mm rears) deliver immense stopping power at all speeds. Two configurable RS modes let you adjust engine response, suspension, and steering, and even put the G-meter and lap timer on display.
The steering feels light around town, but you are left wanting for more road feel at speed, especially for an RS-badged car. Thanks to its air suspension, ride comfort is excellent - impressively smooth for a super-SUV, which is no surprise if you're familiar with Audis. It also offers an estimated range of around 650 km, with auto start/stop improving efficiency.
FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY
It also takes its occupant-serving duties seriously. If the large, illuminated 605-litre boot isn't enough, the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats expand capacity to a furniture-hauling 1,755 litres. It includes a space-saver spare and compressor - all very functional.
The central cubby is shallow but houses a wireless charger that's tricky to access quickly, along with two USB-C ports. Rear passengers also get two USB-C ports. The infotainment system uses simple graphics with minimal colour but remains intuitive and responsive. It also supports handwriting recognition and responds quickly, though oddly, it couldn't locate the Burj Khalifa and doesn't accept voice commands for navigation. Meanwhile, the Bang & Olufsen sound system delivers superb audio quality.
The stack of safety features is comprehensive, with a TPMS displaying both tyre pressure and temperature - very race-car–like. The rear camera offers excellent resolution, and the electrically operated child locks are conveniently located. Even in the height of summer, 4-zone climate control performs admirably, with rear passengers able to set their own temperature. Seat cooling, massage, and even heating (for that one December day) complete the comfort package.
VERDICT
Beneath Dubai's glittering lights, the 2025 Audi RS Q8 performance wears its four rings with quiet confidence. But this superlative sport-ute isn't designed for high-street clout. It's more than a triple-purpose machine, carrying the sophistication and comfort of an executive saloon, capable of unleashing the wild heart of a 640-horsepower sports car when provoked, and pampers like a true family SUV with functional paraphernalia. Some may say, “It's peak Audi.”
