Is The 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Worth The Hefty Price Tag?

Starting at AED 728,000‭, ‬the Audi RS Q8‭ ‬is neither cheap nor ordinary‭ ‬-and for good reason‭. ‬Built on the same MLB Evo platform as the Bentley Bentayga‭, ‬Lamborghini Urus‭, ‬Porsche Cayenne‭, ‬and Volkswagen Touareg‭, ‬it proves how far clever packaging and branding can go‭. ‬It's also the most powerful Audi ever‭, ‬outmuscling even the last V10‭ ‬R8‭ ‬and the current RS7‭ ‬Performance‭.‬

In the spirit of offering Dubai's best car advice‭, ‬we put the 2025‭ ‬RS Q8‭ ‬Performance to the test‮...‬‭ ‬and here are our impressions of this superlative sport-ute‭.‬

DESIGN‭ & ‬AESTHETICS

The RS Q8‭ ‬is obviously based on the mid-size Q8‭, ‬Audi's flagship SUV coupe‭. ‬It's long and wide‭, ‬but its lower stance makes it large without being as imposing as a Nissan Patrol‭. ‬Like most of Audi's models‭, ‬it stays true to the automaker's signature design language‮...‬‭ ‬much like employees who never stray far from company policy‭.‬

It features a revised yet recognisable‭, ‬massive honeycomb Single frame grille‭, ‬resembling a playground net‭, ‬framed in matte carbon fibre and splitting the Matrix LED headlamps‭, ‬which offer selectable DRL designs‭. ‬From the three-quarter front view‭ (‬seen above‭), ‬the blacked-out grille‭, ‬sculpted hood‭, ‬23-inch wheels‭, ‬dinner plate–sized cross-drilled discs‭, ‬and red calipers give it a brawny‭, ‬performance-ready stance‭. ‬The side profile is clean and well-proportioned‭, ‬while the rear showcases a continuous light bar‭, ‬a faux hexagonal lower valance‭, ‬and trademark black oval exhausts‭.‬

Visually‭, ‬the RS Q8‭ ‬tastefully blends aggression with understated elegance‭. ‬Though in Dubai's glitz‭, ‬it runs the risk of going unnoticed among flashier cars‭.‬

Inside‭, ‬the RS Q8‭ ‬exudes classic Audi sophistication with a black-themed cabin accented by red trims that underline its sporty character‭. ‬It is very Batmobile-esque‭. ‬The A/C vents blend seamlessly into the dashboard‭, ‬while Alcantara inserts on the doors‭, ‬armrest‭, ‬and steering wheel add a soft‭, ‬tactile feel‭. ‬Piano black surfaces‭, ‬matte carbon-fibre panels‭, ‬and satin aluminium trims‭ ‬elevate its visual appeal‭, ‬creating an elegant‭, ‬high-quality space that feels premium without being overly flashy‭. ‬Build quality‭ ‬is superb‭, ‬barring a slightly creaky centre console‭.‬

The two-tone cabin combines soft-touch plastics with RS-embossed Valcona leather seats featuring a quilted honeycomb pattern‭, ‬red dots‭, ‬and contrast stitching‭. ‬The Audi virtual cockpit plus delivers a colourful 12.3-inch digital cluster that can display maps partially or in full‭, ‬supported by a head-up display‭, ‬while the dual-screen infotainment setup‭ (‬10.1-inch upper for navigation and media‭, ‬and 8.6-inch lower screen for A/C controls‭) ‬remains intuitive and uncluttered‭.‬

Rear space is generous‭, ‬with ample legroom and a sliding bench for flexibility‭. ‬Reaffirming its luxury tag are features like powered privacy shades‭, ‬a panoramic sunroof‭, ‬soft-close doors‭, ‬and double-pane front windows‭, ‬which enhance comfort‭. ‬

POWERTRAIN‭ & ‬PERFORMANCE

Turning gasoline puffs into moving hooves‭ (‬tyres‭) ‬is a potent bi-turbo 4.0-litre V8‭ ‬TFSI‭ ‬-‭ ‬shared with the Bentayga and Cayenne Turbo‭. ‬It delivers truck-like 850‭ ‬Nm of torque and 640‭ ‬metric horsepower‭. ‬That's enough to tear up tarmac‭. ‬Floor the throttle and you'll run out of road fast‭; ‬it sprints from 0–100‭ ‬km/h in just 3.6‭ ‬seconds‭, ‬far quicker than the SQ8's 4.1‭. ‬It sounds glorious too‭, ‬with a deep V8‭ ‬rumble punctuated by pops and bangs any enthusiast would love‭. ‬All that energy is‭ ‬translated via an 8-speed automatic that's nearly PDK-quick‭, ‬though the paddle shifters feel small‭.‬

Sprinting through gaps and around corners‭, ‬we found the quattro all-wheel drive with a sport differential and 295/35‭ ‬ZR23‭ ‬tyres‭ ‬ensures exceptional grip despite its size‭. ‬The electromechanical active roll stabilisation‭ (‬eAWS‭), ‬powered by a 48-volt lithium‭-‬ion battery‭, ‬also helps keep body roll in check‭, ‬while massive optional carbon-ceramic brakes‭ (‬440‭ ‬mm front discs with 10-piston‭ ‬calipers and 370‭ ‬mm rears‭) ‬deliver immense stopping power at all speeds‭. ‬Two configurable RS modes let you adjust engine response‭, ‬suspension‭, ‬and steering‭, ‬and even put the G-meter and lap timer on display‭.‬

The steering feels light around town‭, ‬but you are left wanting for more road feel at speed‭, ‬especially for an RS-badged car‭. ‬Thanks to its air suspension‭, ‬ride comfort is excellent‭ ‬-‭ ‬impressively smooth for a super-SUV‭, ‬which is no surprise if you're familiar with Audis‭. ‬It also offers an estimated range of around 650‭ ‬km‭, ‬with auto start/stop improving efficiency‭.‬

FEATURES‭ & ‬FUNCTIONALITY

It also takes its occupant-serving duties seriously‭. ‬If the large‭, ‬illuminated 605-litre boot isn't enough‭, ‬the 40:20:40‭ ‬split-folding rear seats expand capacity to a furniture-hauling 1,755‭ ‬litres‭. ‬It includes a space-saver spare and compressor‭ ‬-‭ ‬all very functional‭.‬

The central cubby is shallow but houses a wireless charger that's tricky to access quickly‭, ‬along with two USB-C ports‭. ‬Rear passengers also get two USB-C ports‭. ‬The infotainment system uses simple graphics with minimal colour but remains intuitive and responsive‭. ‬It also supports handwriting recognition and responds quickly‭, ‬though oddly‭, ‬it couldn't locate the Burj Khalifa and doesn't accept voice commands for navigation‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬the Bang‭ & ‬Olufsen sound system delivers superb audio quality‭.‬

The stack of safety features is comprehensive‭, ‬with a TPMS displaying both tyre pressure and temperature‭ ‬-‭ ‬very race-car–like‭. ‬The rear camera offers excellent resolution‭, ‬and the electrically operated child locks are conveniently located‭. ‬Even in the height of summer‭, ‬4-zone climate control performs admirably‭, ‬with rear passengers able to set their own temperature‭. ‬Seat cooling‭, ‬massage‭, ‬and even heating‭ (‬for that one December day‭) ‬complete the comfort package‭.‬

VERDICT

Beneath Dubai's glittering lights‭, ‬the 2025‭ ‬Audi RS Q8‭ ‬performance wears its four rings with quiet confidence‭. ‬But this superlative sport-ute‭ ‬isn't designed for high-street clout‭. ‬It's more than a triple-purpose machine‭, ‬carrying the sophistication and comfort of an executive saloon‭, ‬capable of unleashing the‭ ‬wild heart of a 640-horsepower sports car when provoked‭, ‬and pampers like a true family SUV with functional paraphernalia‭. ‬Some‭ ‬may say‭, ‬“It's peak Audi‭.‬”