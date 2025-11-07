Fifa Fines, Suspends UAE, Qatar Team Officials Over Misconduct, Unsporting Behaviour

Fifa has suspended officials from both the UAE and Qatar national teams following incidents during their 2026 World Cup qualifier on October 14, 2025.

Following the tense encounter, the Fifa Disciplinary Committee announced disciplinary actions against both teams. Matar Obaid Saeed Mesfer Al Dhaheri, supervisor of the UAE national team, was suspended for 16 matches and fined 10,000 Swiss francs (Dh45,500) after being found guilty of "unsporting behavior" toward an opponent and assaulting the referee.

Meanwhile, Tarek Salman of Qatar was handed a two-match suspension and a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs (Dh22,7500) for serious foul play, under Fifa's regulations for misconduct of players and officials.

The disciplinary decisions came in the aftermath of a fiery clash at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, where Qatar claimed a hard-fought 2–1 victory over the UAE in Round Four of the qualifiers, booking their place in the finals. Boualem Khoukhi (49') and Ró-Ró (74') found the net for the hosts, while the UAE were left to rue missed chances despite a determined display.

The match sparked debate among supporters over officiating decisions and game management. On social media platform X, many questioned several key moments throughout the 105-minute encounter.

“The referees allowed for this to happen, an obvious way to waste time and with multiple fouls and dives that were not accounted for,” said O.A.“We should not have lost this match.”

After the match, UAE fans were left processing a heartbreaking end to what had been a night of passionate national support and high hopes for World Cup qualification.