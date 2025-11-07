Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 Sets Record With 500+ Deal Flows, 2,700+ Attendees And 180,000+ Online Views

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Two-day forum explores AI and blockchain venture capital landscape, unveiling new global capital trends

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 November 2025 – Cyberport's flagship event, the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 (CVCF), achieved a record-breaking over 500 deal flows, with more than 2,700 attendees and over 180,000 online views. Themed “The Innovation-Venture Nexus: Igniting Transformative Success”, the two-day forum, together with highlight events including the“Web3.0 Innovation Expo”, start-up workshop, investor matching, demo day, and start-up clinic, brought together global influential investors and entrepreneurs to unlock new perspectives in technological innovation and investment. The spotlight event on the second day, the“Web3.0 Innovation Expo”, was opened with an address by Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the HKSAR Government, with a welcome remarks from Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport.

A group photo featuring Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the HKSAR Government, Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, alongside distinguished guests.

Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury, stated in his speech,“The HKSAR Government issued the Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets in Hong Kong in June this year to reinforce its commitment to establishing Hong Kong as a global hub for innovation in the digital asset field. Policy Statement 2.0 outlines a clear roadmap for fostering a trusted ecosystem, with enhanced regulatory clarity, support for emerging technologies, and incentives to attract global talent and capital. Beyond financial support, Cyberport provides assistance and coordination with stakeholders to ensure effective implementation through 'Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme'. The scheme encourages partnerships between technology companies and qualified project sponsors from various sectors, allowing for real-world testing and validation within our comprehensive regulatory regime. This ensures alignment with the highest standards for investor and consumer protection. These pilots are accelerating tangible applications across tokenised assets, payments, RegTech, and the creator economy. These successes align perfectly with the HKSAR Government's broader efforts in digital assets. Web3.0 Innovation Expo is a catalyst for the next wave of blockchain-enabled innovation and digital asset adoption.”

Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, stated in his speech, “ With strong support from the HKSAR Government, Cyberport is hosting the largest blockchain and digital assets community in Hong Kong, with over 300 blockchain, digital assets, smart contracts, and Web3.0 companies from nearly 20 countries and regions, including three unicorns and three licensed virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong. We actively link these companies to R&D opportunities, corporate partnerships for technology adoption, investment channels, and markets on the Chinese Mainland and abroad. Cyberport is committed to accelerating the transformation of blockchain innovations into real-life applications, promoting blockchain applications in society and business, and nurturing blockchain talent while raising public awareness of the technology. The recently launched 'Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme' received an overwhelming response with over 200 applications, and ultimately 9 projects were approved, covering real‐world asset tokenisation, next-generation payment, risk management, and decentralised digital identity. These pilot projects address market pain points with innovative solutions, setting benchmarks for future blockchain innovations.”

See also ANDPAD Completes the Vietnam Demonstration Project Under JETRO's Japan-ASEAN Asia Digital Transformation Promotion Program

The morning session focused on Cyberport's “Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme”, which supports high-impact, benchmark-potential projects across multiple domains, including Real-World Assets (RWA), stablecoins and payment, decentralised identity, Web3.0 security, Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), and social innovation and digital experience, all aimed at advancing financial innovation in practice. Professor Jack Poon, Advisory Panel member of Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme, Member of Web3 Task Force and Honorary Professor of Practice, The University of Hong Kong, delivered a keynote speech sharing the latest developments in Hong Kong's Web3.0 landscape and exploring challenges in promoting stablecoin and RWA tokenisation. Representatives from the seven funded enterprises shared their experiences, including Cyberport incubates,



Cobo, which plans to introduce Infrastructure for RWA tokenisation, custody & settlement infrastructure for income-generating;

DigiFT, which completed its latest funding round of over ten million USD in August this year, and is launching the“open architecture for RWA processes automation” pilot project in Hong Kong with UBS and Chainlink; Moon Lab, which is developing a blockchain-based decentralised identity concert ticketing solution.

The afternoon programme centred on global digital asset trends and ecosystem development. Through fireside chats and keynote speeches, leading industry leaders provided in-depth analysis of macroeconomic drivers, regulatory synergy, RWA tokenisation, institutional market structure, and infrastructure readiness, offering investors and entrepreneurs insights into future opportunities and exploring how to leverage frontier technologies such as blockchain, and digital assets to drive business growth. The event gathered local and global industry experts, company representatives, investors, Cyberport Web3.0 community members, and key blockchain ecosystem players for face-to-face exchanges on how Web3.0 is reshaping industries, fostering innovation, and creating new opportunities. Joseph Chee, Executive Chairman of Solana Company, Founder and Chairman of Summer Capital, delivered a keynote dissecting the global virtual assets landscape, emphasising Hong Kong's pivotal role as a bridge between East and West, and highlighting the importance of governance and transparency for market stability. Franklin Bi, General Partner at Pantera, shared strategic insights on crafting global investment strategies in a regulated virtual assets environment to achieve Web3.0 breakthroughs.

In addition, the start-up workshops, hosted by Farid Haque, Venture Partner at AQVC, and Alyssa Lee, Vice President of Alt-Alpha Capital, offered concrete entrepreneurial advice to start-ups, analysing how to secure capital and achieve sustainable growth amid rapid industry transformation, while addressing new financing challenges in the AI and Web3.0 era to help start-ups seize opportunities in a fast-changing and highly competitive market.

See also "BUCKET MAN" Wins the Rising IP Award at DesignerCon Hong Kong 2025

Across the two days, Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 featured over 50 physical booths showcasing innovation and technology and around 100 virtual booths, allowing start-ups to showcase their AI, blockchain and digital assets solutions and services, as well as fostering exchanges among industry leaders from around the world, the Greater Bay Area, and Hong Kong.

To revisit the content and speaker line-up of Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025, please visit .

Click here to download high-resolution news images and videos; click to download images and videos of the Cyberport campus.