E-Pharmacy Market Set To Quadruple, Reaching USD 435.82 Billion By 2034, Reports Towards Healthcare

For instance,

How did the Asia Pacific Expand Significantly in the E-Pharmacy Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the market. This will be impacted by the ongoing technological innovations in AI, machine learning, and robotics are enhancing the effectiveness of pharmacy automation, inventory management, and medication dispensing. Whereas the Indian government is surging in active support to the market through their initiatives, including Digital India and National Digital Health Mission, further exploring digital health services and simplifying business operations.

For instance,

In May 2025, Medkart Pharmacy introduced an e-platform to promote generics with price comparisons.



Recent Investments in the E-Pharmacy and Telemedicine Approaches

Caregility In September 2025, it received $25.1 million in Series C funding to assist its virtual care platform. Phlo In April 2024, it raised $11.2 million Series A round to boost its on-demand medication delivery and digital pharmacy infrastructure. Scriptdrop In February 2024, it raised $2.23 million Series A round for future development of its on-demand prescription delivery service that integrates with existing pharmacist workflows.

Segmental Insights

By drug type analysis

Which Drug Type Led the E-Pharmacy Market in 2024?

On the other hand, the OTC drug segment will register the fastest growth

What are the Latest Developments in the E-Pharmacy Market?



In November 2025, Laguna, the provincial government, unveiled free telemedicine services through the GOB SOL App, a new digital platform facilitating medical consultations, e-prescriptions and medicines.

In September 2025, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) launched a telemedicine facility to facilitate crucial healthcare support to people affected by floods across North India.

In September 2025, MEDvidi, a platform for delivering remote, tailored mental health treatment, introduced AI-driven healthcare solutions for telemedicine platforms. In June 2025, Craft Telemedicine officially launched its groundbreaking telemedicine platform to combat subscription models and foster patients with unprecedented choice and transparency in their healthcare decisions.

E-Pharmacy Market Key Players List



CVS Health

Optum Rx, Inc.

Rowlands Pharmacy

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

Cigna Corporation (Express Scripts Holdings)

Inc.

Axelia Solutions (Pharmeasy)

Apex Healthcare Berhad (Apex Pharmacy)

Apollo Pharmacy Netmeds

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global e-clinical trials market size

The global E-prescription market size

The worldwide E-commerce in healthcare market

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Type



Prescription Drug OTC Drug

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



ccess our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Our Trusted Data Partners