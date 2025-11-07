Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EBRD First VP Heads To Türkiye To Deepen Economic Cooperation

2025-11-07 09:12:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) First Vice President and Head of Client Services Group Greg Guyett will visit Türkiye from 10 to 13 November 2025, with meetings planned in Istanbul and Ankara, Trend reports.

During the visit, Guyett will meet with Türkiye's Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, and leading corporate and financial sector representatives in Istanbul.

Guyett oversees all banking, advisory, and policy activities at the EBRD, leading efforts to strengthen market economies across the Bank's regions. Türkiye remains the EBRD's largest country of operations, with record investments of 2.6 billion euros in 2024.

The EBRD has been a key supporter of Türkiye's private sector and post-earthquake recovery. Following the February 2023 earthquakes, the Bank launched a 1.5 billion euro response package and has since financed several reconstruction projects, including a $150 million loan to Enerjisa Enerji to rebuild electricity networks and 305 million euros in sovereign loans for critical water infrastructure in Adiyaman, Hatay and Gaziantep.

Ahead of his visit, Guyett said:“I am very much looking forward to returning to Türkiye in my new role as First Vice President of the EBRD. Türkiye is a key country for the EBRD, showcasing our work in supporting private enterprise and market development. I am excited to meet our Turkish partners and explore new opportunities for cooperation in this vibrant economy.”

Since launching operations in Türkiye in 2009, the EBRD has invested more than 22.7 billion euros, mostly in the private sector, making it one of the country's largest institutional investors.

