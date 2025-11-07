$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Jamie Thompson

Jamie Thompson


2025-11-07 09:12:04
  • Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, University of Reading
I am a lecturer at the University of Reading, with a PhD in plant evolution from the University of Bath, for which I won the Irene Manton Prize for the best botany PhD in the UK. I will be starting a Leverhulme Early Career Fellowship in 2026.

My interests are broad, spanning diversification, trait evolution, palaeontology, and ethnobotany.

Experience
  • 2024–present Lecturer, University of Reading
Education
  • 2023 The Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath, PhD in Evolutionary Biology
Honours

Fellow of the Linnean Society, recipient of the Irene Manton Prize for Best PhD in Botany (2025)


