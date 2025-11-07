Jamie Thompson
- Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, University of Reading
I am a lecturer at the University of Reading, with a PhD in plant evolution from the University of Bath, for which I won the Irene Manton Prize for the best botany PhD in the UK. I will be starting a Leverhulme Early Career Fellowship in 2026.
My interests are broad, spanning diversification, trait evolution, palaeontology, and ethnobotany.Experience
- 2024–present Lecturer, University of Reading
- 2023 The Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath, PhD in Evolutionary Biology
Fellow of the Linnean Society, recipient of the Irene Manton Prize for Best PhD in Botany (2025)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment