Baby Boom At Emirates Park Zoo & Resort- New Borns New Life!

Dubai, UAE - 04th November, 2025: Emirates Park Zoo & Resort is thrilled to welcome a series of adorable new arrivals to our animal family, including a baby hippopotamus named Kibbo, a baby giraffe named EID, two baby mandrills named George & Georgina, a baby camel, and several other newborns! These cuties are not just heart-warming to witness, they're a proud result of our ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation and animal welfare.

'Every birth at our zoo is a symbol of hope,' said Dr. Walid Shaaban, CEO of Emirates Park Zoo & Resort. 'These baby animals are more than just cute faces; they represent the success of scientific efforts to protect endangered species and support healthy breeding.'

Why We Do This

At Emirates Park Zoo, conservation is at the heart of everything we do. Across the world, many species are struggling to survive due to habitat loss, climate change, and human interference. Conservation Breeding programs in zoos like ours play a critical role in preserving these species like Noah Ark ensuring they have a future.

Each birth whether it's a giraffe, hippo, camel, or mandrill strengthens the global effort to maintain healthy and sustainable animal populations. These births are part of international Species Survival Plans (SSPs) and are aligned with the standards of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA). By collaborating within these networks, Emirates Park Zoo ensures that every success here contributes to global conservation outcomes.

Preparing for New Life

Before any delivery, our expert team confirms pregnancy through laboratory testing, physical signs and behavioural changes. Once confirmed, the mother is given a specialized diet and round-the-clock care. We provide her with a birth den or birth corner a safe, quiet, and comfortable space where everything is arranged well in advance of the delivery time, then guess what? we stay tuned!

We tailor our care depending on the season:

In winter, newborns require special bedding, energy-rich food, and extra warmth for both mother and baby. While in summer, we face unique challenges. If a birth happens during the peak heat of the day, it's crucial to cool the newborn down, maintain proper ventilation. We use AC rooms, air coolers, wet floors, and constant monitoring to ensure both mother and baby are in good condition and thriving.

Post-Delivery: Bonding and Beyond

After delivery, one of our top priorities is ensuring the baby is strong and able to nurse naturally. We also monitor the mother's milk production closely. In many cases, we temporarily keep both mother and baby away from visitors to allow the crucial maternity bond to form.

This bond much like in humans is vital for the baby's survival; this bond provides warm welcome to the world. It helps the mother perform her role in feeding, grooming, and keeping her newborn safe. This natural relationship may require in some cases a support from our team, to ensure the baby thrives regardless of climate or external challenges.

Not every animal in our care is part of a breeding program. Sometimes, we have to use contraception to manage important reasons, such as in animals with uterine conditions or cases where pregnancy could be life-threatening. Contraception helps protect their health and well-being.

Supporting Nature and Science

At Emirates Park Zoo, we support both natural breeding and conservation-driven breeding programs. A compelling example is the addax antelope once extinct in the wild. Through conservation breeding programs from many facilities under human care, they were successfully reintroduced to their native habitats and are no longer considered extinct.

However, not all animals can breed naturally. Infertility and sterility are real challenges, just as they are in humans. When we identify such issues, we step in with Assisted reproductive technologies such as: Artificial insemination, IVF and soon with Biobanking

These cutting-edge interventions form part of our endangered species programs, offering a second chance to animals that might otherwise never reproduce.

Conclusion: Every Birth is a Victory

Each newborn at Emirates Park Zoo is a celebration not just of life, but of years of planning, science, compassion, and commitment. Whether through natural birth or assisted reproductive care, we are proud to be part of the global effort to preserve biodiversity and ensure future generations get to witness the magic of wildlife.

Looking ahead, Emirates Park Zoo will continue expanding its conservation role by strengthening research collaborations, developing assisted breeding capabilities, and contributing more actively to global efforts to save threatened species.

Visitors are welcome to come and meet our newest little stars at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort each one a symbol of hope, science, and the love we share for our natural world.

Join us in celebrating these new lives because every tiny footstep is a giant leap for conservation.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 5129 times

PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 9:49:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)