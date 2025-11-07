AIS 5G Supports The 74Th Miss Universe 2025 - Welcomes Global Contestants With Special SIM Packages

BANGKOK, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIS 5G, Thailand's No.1 Network, Empowers Miss Universe 2025 to Shine on the Global Stage AIS 5G, the nation's leading intelligent digital network, proudly joins as a key supporter of the The 74 th Miss Universe 2025 competition - a world-class pageant that showcases beauty, confidence, and cultural diversity - reinforcing Thailand's image on the international stage. As the official connectivity partner, AIS 5G underscores its reputation as the most trusted network for global travelers by providing each contestant from around the world with an “AIS LUCKY TOURIST SIM.” This special SIM card ensures seamless connectivity throughout their stay in Thailand, enabling contestants to connect, share, and capture every special moment effortlessly on the expansive AIS 5G network, which offers nationwide coverage.





Mrs. Benjaporn Kamphet, Head of Special Segment and Prepaid Section of AIS Prepaid Customers, welcomed The 74th Miss Universe 2025 contestants and, on behalf of AIS, presented them with the“AIS LUCKY TOURIST SIM.” She said:“AIS is deeply honored to welcome The 74th Miss Universe contestants from around the world. With our intelligent AIS 5G network recognized as Thailand's No. 1, we are committed to delivering the best communications experience across every segment, and we remain dedicated to supporting the passions that matter to Thai people-especially The 74th Miss Universe pageant, which captures global attention year after year. By providing the 'AIS LUCKY TOURIST SIM,' we ensure every contestant can stay seamlessly connected wherever they are in Thailand, powered by the speed, strength, and nationwide coverage of AIS 5G. Contestants will be able to share the beauty of Thailand across social media without interruption, while experiencing world-class digital standards that AIS proudly offers. Designed for today's travelers, the AIS LUCKY TOURIST SIM meets every lifestyle need and ensures confidence in every connection throughout their stay in Thailand. And to make the journey even more memorable, all contestants can enjoy exclusive privileges through 'WanderJoy,' the world's first cross-border rewards programme. This initiative brings together benefits from seven global partner networks and AIS, offering a seamless collection of lifestyle privileges designed to enrich every step of their journey.”





You can watch every stage of The 74th Miss Universe 2025 - including the National Costume Show, Preliminary Round, and the Grand Finale - and cheer for Thailand's third crown together via the AIS PLAY app or the website , the exclusive broadcaster of The 74th Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand.





Subscribe now to the“PLAY PASS” package for just 49 Baht (Exclude VAT) and enjoy 30 days of full access to all the excitement, exclusively on AIS PLAY. Just Press *678*74# for more information





