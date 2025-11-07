Lagoon Furniture At BDNY 2025 Stylish & Durable Hospitality Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover Lagoon Furniture's premium outdoor and hospitality collections at BDNY 2025. Explore durable, design-forward pieces for hotels, bars, and resorts.

New York, NY, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lagoon Furniture makes its official debut at BDNY 2025, unveiling a dedicated outdoor furniture collection that highlights the brand's commitment to innovation in hospitality design. As a trusted partner for world-class brands such as JW Marriott, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels, Royal Caribbean, and Disney Cruise Line, Lagoon continues to elevate outdoor environments with modern aesthetics and lasting quality. Each design is crafted with purpose-combining elegance, durability, and versatility to create spaces that balance style, comfort, and brand identity across any hospitality setting.









Lagoon Furniture's new outdoor hospitality collection debuts at BDNY 2025, showcasing high‐performance design in weather‐resistant commercial outdoor furniture at Booth #678.

Outdoor furniture demands strength, innovation, and resilience-and Lagoon Furniture delivers on every front. Each piece is engineered for commercial and hospitality environments, offering exceptional weather resistance, UV protection, and wind and rain durability. Built with corrosion-resistant materials and stackable, easy-to-assemble designs, Lagoon ensures effortless setup and long-term performance. From hotel terraces and poolside lounges to courtyards, markets, and coastal retreats, Lagoon's collection combines functionality with lasting style to withstand the elements and elevate every guest experience.

Lagoon Furniture invites hospitality designers and design professionals to reimagine spaces that inspire and engage. From boutique hotels and luxury resorts to modern restaurants and vibrant bars, Lagoon empowers creators to craft environments that make a lasting impression. With innovative materials, refined aesthetics, and designer-focused functionality, each piece of hospitality furniture adds personality, poise, and a distinctive sense of style to contemporary design projects.

At BDNY 2025, Booth #678, design professionals can explore Lagoon Furniture's outdoor and hospitality collection, where distinctive elegance meets lasting durability. Our expert team offers guidance on materials, finishes, and custom furniture solutions, empowering designers to create spaces that captivate guests while performing flawlessly in commercial environments.

Product Features on Site at BDNY 2025



Heron Table – A standout in modern hospitality furniture, the Heron Table features minimalist lines and sculptural balance. Built for hotel terraces, restaurants, and boutique cafés, it combines refined aesthetics with durable, commercial-grade construction for long-term performance in high-traffic spaces.

Sensilla Series – Designed for bars, counters, and dining areas, the Sensilla Series blends ergonomic comfort with a versatile, weather-resistant design. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor hospitality settings, it supports designers in creating cohesive, modern seating environments. Ideal for indoor and outdoor hospitality settings, it supports modern, cohesive seating environments.

Milos Chairs – With ergonomic curves and stackable practicality, Milos delivers comfort and efficiency for hotels, rooftop bars, and resort dining areas, combining sleek form with durable performance.

Naples Chair & Venice Dining Table – The Naples Chair brings Italian-inspired elegance, while the Venice Table adds linear sophistication to terraces, courtyards, and boutique interiors-a premium indoor–outdoor dining solution that blends style and durability.

Monstera Lounge Chair – A statement in luxury hospitality furniture, the Monstera Lounge Chair pairs with the Cancun Cooler and Mallorca Side Table for Mediterranean-inspired design, versatile function, and resort-level comfort.

Nido Chair – Fusing sculptural sophistication with cozy intimacy, the Nido Chair enhances boutique hotels, lounges, and restaurant spaces, offering refined comfort for modern hospitality design.

Papillon Chair – With its butterfly-inspired backrest, Papillon adds playful elegance and lightweight durability to restaurants, bars, and event venues, perfect for contemporary interiors.

Whale Chair – Inspired by oceanic form and flow, the Whale Chair's generous proportions and ergonomic support create comfort and style for indoor or outdoor spaces, enhancing lounges, terraces, and resorts alike. Alissa Armchair – Designed for boutique hotels, bars, and event spaces, this piece unites bold color, comfort, and versatility. Crafted from durable, commercial-grade materials, it delivers lasting performance and modern appeal to hospitality and outdoor environments.

Secure your complimentary trade fair pass for BDNY 2025 by registering at using promo code BDNY419, and visit Lagoon Furniture at Booth #678 on November 9–10, 2025. Designed with elegance, simplicity, and sustainability, Lagoon's outdoor and hospitality furniture collections inspire designers, architects, and industry professionals. Explore commercial-grade furniture solutions, experience hands-on demonstrations, and connect with our team. Qualified attendees will receive a complimentary Lagoon tote bag and tape measure, and purchases paid in full during BDNY receive a 3% discount, offering both style and value for hospitality design projects.





Lagoon Furniture's modern outdoor collection shines at BDNY 2025 Booth #678-crafted for hotels, resorts, and lounges with weather-resistant durability, sleek commercial design, and sustainable elegance that elevates contemporary hospitality spaces.

About Lagoon Furniture America Corp

Elevate your spaces with Lagoon's premium commercial furniture. Crafted with modern technology, our indoor and outdoor pieces are durable, ergonomic, and stylish, designed to perform in high-traffic settings. Trusted by hotels, restaurants, cafes, designers, and architects, Lagoon Furniture blends luxury and functionality. Serving San Diego, Miami, and nationwide, we provide furniture solutions built to last and impress.

Press inquiries

Lagoon Furniture America Corp



Marketing Department

