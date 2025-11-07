Maruti Suzuki Sale: Save Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Select Car Models This Month
Maruti Suzuki Nexa showrooms have announced special discounts on premium cars this November. These offers provide a super savings opportunity for customers.
Maruti Suzuki's Nexa showrooms have special November discounts. To make car buying easier, offers up to ₹2 lakh are on premium models like Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Baleno.
The Grand Vitara Hybrid gets a massive discount of up to ₹2.1 lakh. The Invicto MPV has offers up to ₹1.4 lakh, while the Fronx turbo variants get discounts up to ₹78,000.
Ignis AMT models get up to ₹57,000 off, Baleno up to ₹47,000, and XL6 up to ₹45,000. The Ciaz sedan has deals up to ₹40,000. Offers may vary by city, so check with a dealer.
