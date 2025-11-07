Allegations Of Custodial Killing In Badaber Spark Outrage In Khyber

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

President of Bara Siyasi Ittehad, Hashim Khan Afridi, has alleged that Inzimam, son of Israr Afridi, died after being subjected to severe torture inside an alleged torture cell at Badaber Police Station.

According to Hashim Khan Afridi, Inzimam Afridi was arrested two weeks ago by Badaber police from his house in Sheikhan along with his brother. While his brother was later released, Inzimam was kept in the police station, where he was allegedly tortured and eventually died in custody.

Calling the incident an extrajudicial killing, Hashim Khan Afridi said that if Inzimam was wanted in any case, he should have been produced before a court, as only courts have the authority to decide guilt or punishment.

He warned that if action is not taken against the police personnel involved by tomorrow, protest demonstrations will be launched under the banner of Bara Siyasi Ittehad.

Member National Assembly Haji Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Ghani Afridi expressed grief over the incident, stating that they are in contact with the CCPO Peshawar and have been assured that action will be taken against those responsible.

Prominent businessman Haji Maroof Khan Afridi, Jamaat-e-Islami Bara Ameer Khan Wali Afridi, and various other political and social figures also strongly condemned the incident, saying such brutality by the police is unacceptable and will widen the gap between Afridi tribes and the people of Peshawar.

Several attempts were made to contact Badaber Police for comment on the incident, but no response was received.