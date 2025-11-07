Middle-East-Backed Fund Moves To Acquire Brighthouse Financial

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A consortium led by the Abu Dhabi-supported investment firm Aquarian has agreed to acquire the U. S. life insurance and annuity provider Brighthouse Financial in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $4.1 billion. Aquarian will pay $70 per share, representing a premium of about 37 per cent over the company's closing price on 27 January, the day before media reports of a potential sale surfaced. Shares in Brighthouse rose sharply following the announcement.

Brighthouse Financial, which spun off from MetLife in 2017, manages well over $100 billion in assets, giving the purchaser access to substantial investment capital and forming part of a growing surge of private-capital firms acquiring U. S. insurers to fuel credit platforms. Aquarian, a specialist in insurance and asset management backed by investors including RedBird Capital and Mubadala Capital, sees the acquisition as a strategic entry into the U. S. retirement-income market.

Negotiations faced multiple bidders, with TPG identified as the other final contender before Aquarian secured the deal. Sources say that other major players such as Apollo and Carlyle withdrew during due-diligence, citing Brighthouse's legacy exposures-particularly its heavy footprint in variable annuities, which carry high hedging costs and capital charges for the company.

Brighthouse's management will remain in place, with CEO Eric Steigerwalt set to continue leading the business after the transaction closes-expected in 2026. Aquarian has indicated no immediate plans to break up Brighthouse, instead intending to focus on its fixed indexed annuities and registered index-linked annuities lines, while winding down or re-insuring portions of the higher-risk variable annuity and life-insurance businesses.

Industry analysts say the deal underscores a broader trend: private investment firms are increasingly acquiring insurers not only for distribution or underwriting advantages but primarily for their long-dated liabilities and the investment income they generate, which can be deployed into higher-return credit strategies. The structural economics of insurers-steady premium inflows, long durations and regulated capital-intensive businesses-make them attractive targets for asset managers seeking stable funding sources and yield.

For Brighthouse, the acquisition offers a way out of its status as a publicly-listed firm weighed down by volatile earnings and investor skepticism about its variable-annuity portfolio. Despite its size and franchise, Brighthouse's share price has lagged its book value, driven in part by hedge-related losses and regulatory capital burdens. By moving private, it may gain flexibility in capital management and strategic repositioning.

From Aquarian's perspective, the deal leverages its insurance platform, which already manages about $25 billion in assets, and positions it to escalate into a major player in insurance-for-capital business globally. The backing of large Middle Eastern investment pools gives Aquarian the muscle to undertake such a large transaction and signals the continuing export of Gulf-region investment capital into U. S. financial-services infrastructure.

