Crime Branch Kashmir Cracks Major Land Scam, Chargesheets 10 In Anantnag

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)~ In its continued drive against corruption and financial fraud, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a comprehensive charge sheet in a major land compensation scam that defrauded the government exchequer in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

According to official sources, the charge sheet was filed in case FIR No. 12/2015 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The document was formally presented before the Hon'ble Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Anantnag.

The Fraudulent Scheme

Investigations revealed that the case stemmed from the fraudulent disbursement of compensation money meant for land acquisition during the construction of the Verinag–Kokernag road via Batagund. Officials found that compensation was released to fictitious beneficiaries whose land had never been acquired by the government.

According to the EOW, several officials from the Revenue Department, including the then Tehsildar Dooru, Naib Tehsildar Dooru, Girdawar Dooru, and Pathwari Dooru, allegedly colluded with private individuals to orchestrate the fraud. The accused are said to have manipulated official revenue records and fabricated land ownership documents to create false claims for compensation.

“These fictitious entries were deliberately made to facilitate the release of government funds to undeserving and non-existent persons,” an EOW spokesperson said, adding that the conspiracy resulted in significant losses to the state treasury while eroding public trust in administrative integrity.