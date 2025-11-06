Sun Care Products Market Anticipated To Grow At 7.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Sun Care Products Market In 2025?

In recent times, the sun care products market has seen robust growth. The size of the market is expected to rise from $14.67 billion in 2024 to $15.41 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Several factors contribute to the historical growth, such as increased skin cancer awareness, a rise in tourism and outdoor activities, advancements in science, an aging population, and marketing and promotional activities.

The market size for sun care products is predicted to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, aiming to reach $20.59 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This surge during the forecast timeline is linked to increasing UV radiation levels, expansion of worldwide travel, awareness of skin health, adoption of clean beauty, and the use of green sunscreens and sun serums. Major market trends expected to shape the forecast period are digital and UV monitoring, adaptive SPF, UV filters derived from plants, innovative sunscreen packaging, and customization and personalization.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Sun Care Products Market?

The sun care products market is anticipated to experience a growth surge due to the escalating demand for organic and natural personal care products. Organic products that are synthesized from organic ingredients and free of harsh chemicals are known for their numerous benefits. Consequently, the market demand for organic sun care products is projected to increase. For example, a survey carried out by BioMed Central, a UK-based scientific journal, in January 2020 among 500 respondents, revealed a striking 80.2% induced preference towards the usage of herbal products. Furthermore, an article by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based global health organization, suggest that traditional medicinal practices such as herbal solutions, acupuncture, yoga, indigenous therapies, and others are practiced in 88% of all countries globally. Hence, the escalating demand for organic and natural personal care products is fuelling the growth of the sun care products market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Sun Care Products Industry?

Major players in the Sun Care Products include:

. L'Oreal SA

. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

. Procter & Gamble Co.

. Beiersdorf AG

. Coty Inc.

. Shiseido Company Ltd.

. Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

. Bioderma Laboratories

. Burt's Bees Inc.

. Unilever plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Sun Care Products Industry?

The emergence of product innovation is a notable trend in the sun care products market. Major players in this market are intent on crafting new and creative products to consolidate their standing in the market. For instance, Shiseido, a manufacturing company based in Japan, in April 2024, unveiled their Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 60+. This top-tier sun care product is engineered to render superior defense against the detrimental UVA and UVB rays. It employs Shiseido's cutting-edge SuperVeil UV 360 technology, boosting the skin's resilience against sun damage while maintaining a lightweight, non-oily texture. The product can withstand water, making it perfect for outdoor activities, and it carries hydrating and anti-aging elements, improving the overall skin health. This product mirrors Shiseido's commitment to high-end sun care, fulfilling the demand of consumers looking for efficient and trustworthy sun protection.

What Segments Are Covered In The Sun Care Products Market Report?

The sun care productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Self-Tanning Products, After-Sun Products, Sun Protection Products

2) By Gender: Male, Female, Unisex

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Self-Tanning Products: Tanning Lotions, Tanning Sprays, Tanning Mousse

2) By After-Sun Products: After-Sun Lotions, After-Sun Gels, After-Sun Creams

3) By Sun Protection Products: Sunscreens, Sun Blocks, Tinted Sunscreens, Water-Resistant Sunscreens

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Sun Care Products Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe stood as the dominant region in the market for sun care products. The forecast period identifies Asia-Pacific as the region projected to experience the most significant growth. The report on the sun care products market encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

