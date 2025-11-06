Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Worth $140.84 Billion By 2030 Growing At A CAGR Of 10.9%

MENAFN - GetNews)



Flex specializes in the manufacturing of a diverse array of electronic components and devices tailored to the specifications of its clients across multiple industries, including automotive, communications, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial applications, and lifestyle products.

The global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, valued at US$78.58 billion in 2024, stood at US$83.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$140.84 billion by the end of the period. The growth of the medical device contract manufacturing (MDCM) market is fueled by industry trends and technological progress. Rising demand for complex and small-scale medical devices, especially in diagnostic imaging, wearable health technology, and minimally invasive procedures, has led OEMs to outsource production to specialized contract manufacturers with the necessary expertise and infrastructure. Increasing healthcare costs and regulatory demands are encouraging companies to cut operational expenses and speed up time-to-market, making outsourcing a cost-effective and strategic choice.

This report segments the medical device contract manufacturing market by device type, class of device, service, and region.

By IVD device type, within the category of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) devices, IVD consumables are projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2030. These consumables, which include the disposable elements integral to IVD testing processes, play a critical role in ensuring both efficiency and accuracy in medical diagnostics. Engineered under stringent specifications, IVD consumables guarantee consistent performance across various assays and manufacturing batches. This standardization significantly mitigates the potential for errors stemming from environmental variability during testing, thereby enhancing diagnostic reliability.

By packaging & assembly services, the medical device contract manufacturing market can be classified into several segments, including primary and secondary packaging, labeling, and various ancillary services within the packaging and assembly category. The growth of the primary and secondary packaging segment is largely attributed to its critical role in safeguarding devices against contamination and physical damage throughout the processes of transportation, storage, and handling. These protective measures are essential for maintaining the integrity of medical devices, thereby driving demand within this sector.

By geography, the medical device contract manufacturing market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, including the GCC nations. In 2024, Europe is projected to hold the second-largest share of this market. Significant factors contributing to the growth in Europe include an increasingly aging demographic, which is driving amplified demand for medical devices essential for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of age-related conditions. This trend underlines the critical role of contract manufacturing in meeting the evolving healthcare needs within the region.

Key players in the medical device contract manufacturing market include Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Jabil Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanmina Corporation (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Plexus Corp. (US), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (US).