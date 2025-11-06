The Mental Health Warriors: A Global Movement Turning Mental Health Struggles Into Strength One Mind At A Time

MENAFN - GetNews) A global movement is changing the conversation around mental health - one story at a time.

The Mental Health Warriors, founded by Adam Duval, is an international community dedicated to empowering people to take control of their mental health, break stigma, and turn personal struggles into strength. Born from Adam's own journey through childhood abuse, bullying, addiction, and mental health crises, The Mental Health Warriors is a safe, judgment-free space where honesty, hope, and healing meet.

“Your life can change forever,” says Adam.“We help people build the mindset, system, and tools to turn their pain into purpose.”

A Movement Built on Real Stories and Real Strength

Unlike traditional support groups, The Mental Health Warriors is a movement of authenticity, action, and community that aims to connect, educate, and inspire.

Key platforms include:



Facebook Community: A global hub for sharing resilience, recovery, and real-life experiences.

MH Warrior TV (YouTube): Mindset training, expert interviews, and original shows including An Audience with The Queen and Warriors of Attraction.

Podcast: Candid conversations and lived experiences designed to end stigma and inspire change. Free Tools & Resources: Practical mindset training and daily wellness techniques backed by lived and professional experience.

Breaking the Silence. Building Warriors.

Every Warrior has a story - and every story matters.“Our team has lived it,” says Duval.“We're not academics - we're real people who've been through it. No one should ever feel alone in their mental health journey.” With thousands of active members worldwide and a rapidly growing online audience, They are proving that recovery and empowerment is always possible and their rallying cry, #NeverQuit, captures their message of resilience and hope. If you're struggling, you're not alone. And if you're ready to make a difference, you're invited to join the movement. Membership is free, inclusive, and life-changing.

Media & Collaboration Opportunities The Mental Health Warriors are available for:



Podcast interviews

Speaking engagements

Panel discussions

Media features Collaborations

Bring an authentic, uplifting voice to your next event or show - one that sparks conversation and inspires lasting change.

About The Mental Health Warriors

The Mental Health Warriors is a global community and advocacy organisation founded by Adam Duval, who transformed his experiences with trauma and mental health struggles into a mission to empower others. Through free online resources, storytelling, and supportive spaces, the movement helps people build resilience, challenge stigma, and create lasting positive change. Their belief is simple: No one should face their mental health journey alone - and everyone has the power to become live with confidence around their mental health challenges.

Meet the Mental Health Warriors Team Adam Duval is the Founder of the Mental Health Warriors.

Ashly Balza –“The Self-Care Mama” Helps high-achieving women who feel lost or exhausted to reclaim their identity, rebuild confidence, and create a life they love.

facebook/AshlyTheSelfCareMama

Nick Ronald –“The Confidence Mindset Coach” A shy introvert transformed into a public speaker and leadership coach. Going from severe social anxiety to confident speaker and now mentoring others within Toastmasters. He is the Founder of Secret Influence Copywriting and The Confidence Mindset Club, Nick helps people find their voice and power through mindset and communication.

inkedin/in/nickronald