New Living Expo 2026 Announces Dates & New Vision Under Portal To Ascension Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews) A new era of conscious community, innovation, and transformation

The legendary New Living Expo returns for its 23rd year at the stunning Marin Civic Center, April 17–19, 2026. . Marin Civic Center, San Rafael, CA

Now powered by Portal to Ascension, the Bay Area's most iconic holistic event enters a new chapter-uniting visionaries, thought leaders, and seekers from around the world for a weekend of awakening, healing, and higher consciousness.

“ We are honored to continue the legacy of the New Living Expo,” says Neil Gaur, founder of Portal to Ascension.“Our vision is to evolve the Expo into the world's largest gathering of conscious individuals, while honoring the roots that made this community thrive for over two decades.”

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2026



3000+ attendees exploring cutting-edge modalities & ancient wisdom 125+ exhibitors showcasing holistic products, technologies & healing tools 90+ speakers, panels & workshops on conscious evolution, UFO disclosure, wellness & spiritual awakening

Live music & sound healing performances curated by Portal to Ascension Networking lounges, meditation zones & community circles



BOOK EARLY & JOIN THE COMMUNITY

Exhibitor registration and hotel bookings are now open:

The Expo will once again transform the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Marin Civic Center into a hub of enlightenment, innovation, and human connection.

FROM THE FOUNDER

“The New Living Expo has always been a beacon for new ideas and conscious evolution.

Under Portal to Ascension, we're merging ancient wisdom with modern awareness, technology, and community into one epic event.”

- Neil Gaur, Founder of Portal to Ascension & Director of New Living Expo

ABOUT NEW LIVING EXPO

Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area, the New Living Expo has been one of North America's premier gatherings for holistic wellness, metaphysical exploration, and alternative thinking for over two decades. Each year, the Expo brings together seekers, healers, teachers, and innovators exploring humanity's potential and the evolution of consciousness.

Now under the ownership of Portal to Ascension, the Expo is expanding its global reach while remaining true to its purpose - to enlighten, inspire, and empower.