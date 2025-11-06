Congresswoman Plaskett Honours Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi On Retirement Announcement

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett released the following statement regarding the retirement announcement of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi:

“Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's announcement marks the close of one of the most consequential careers in American legislative history. I am deeply grateful for her decades of service to our nation and wish her and her family all the best in this new chapter.

“Speaker Pelosi's commitment to excellence and public service runs deep – not only in her own remarkable career, but through the many causes she has taken on over the years; her fight for the least of us, the poor, the ill, the working family trying so hard and needing support and opportunity and of course her favorite – the children. The Pelosi family's dedication to my alma mater, Georgetown University (under the alma mater of many Pelosi's including my classmate Christine at the School of Foreign Service) exemplifies the values of leadership and service that define the Pelosi family legacy.

“I want to thank Speaker Emerita Pelosi for being willing to support so many members, including me; her support changed the trajectory of my congressional career and opened doors that had been closed to territorial representatives for generations. Her recommendation for me to serve on the Ways and Means Committee, and our caucus ratified that historic appointment, made me the first member from a US territory to serve on the oldest and arguably the most powerful committee in Congress. She also gave me the profound honor of serving as an impeachment manager, allowing me to represent my country and uphold the Constitution and the rule of law on the national stage.

“What I will cherish most about Nancy Pelosi, however, is her genuine care for people. She always asked after Jonathan, and my children by name, remembering the details of our lives even amid the chaos of leading the House. She demonstrated that you can be both graceful and tough – showing poise and dignity while being an absolute hammer when fighting for what's right.

“Thank you, Speaker Pelosi, for your service, your leadership, and your friendship. The Pelosi family's sacrifice and service have blessed this nation, and your legacy will endure for generations to come.”

