Medallion Financial Corp. To Participate At The Piper Sandler Financial Services Conference On November 11Th
Medallion's management will be speaking with investors throughout the day.
Investors can download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting Medallion's Investor Relations section of the website at .
About Medallion Financial Corp.
Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries, and loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit .
