Immucell To Announce Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the“Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The Company is planning to host a conference call the next morning, Friday, November 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 21, 2025 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #7664668.

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 that were disclosed on October 7, 2025. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Thursday, November 13, 2025 after the market closes.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company's updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company's business which can be accessed under the“Investors” tab of the Company's website at , or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck will be made available after the market closes on Thursday, November 13, 2025.