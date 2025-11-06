Trump Announces Deals With Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk To Lower Obesity Drug Prices
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced deals with obesity drug makers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to cut prices on their GLP-1 drugs in return for a three-year U.S. tariff reprieve.
“It's a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans,” Trump said at a White House event.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment