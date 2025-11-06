Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Announces Deals With Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk To Lower Obesity Drug Prices

Trump Announces Deals With Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk To Lower Obesity Drug Prices


2025-11-06 03:28:04
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced deals with obesity drug makers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to cut prices on their GLP-1 drugs in return for a three-year U.S. tariff reprieve.

“It's a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans,” Trump said at a White House event.

AsiaNet News

