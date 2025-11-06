$def_Meta
Eva Nieto Mcavoy

  • Lecturer in Digital Media, King's College London
I am a researcher of digital media and culture, with a focus on the theories and practices of new and interactive media in cultural and memory work at the intersection of knowledge, power, and technology. I study digital transformations in media and cultural ecosystems, with a focus on the entanglements of creative work with technologies as situated, everyday practices across borders, particularly within contexts of unequal power relations.

I am currently working on the Leverhulme-funded project Synthetic Pasts, exploring the ways past-ness is evoked, framed, re-worked and distorted through automated and algorithmic intermediaries at global media platforms.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Digital Media, King's College London
Education
  • 2017 Birkbeck, Iberian and Latin American Studies

