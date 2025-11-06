403
President Of Maldives Receives Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, received on Thursday HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
During the meeting, HE Al Muraikhi conveyed greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President Muizzu, along with His Highness's best wishes for his continued well-being and success, and for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Maldives.
For his part, HE President of Maldives, entrusted HE Al Muraikhi with his greetings and best wishes to HH the Amir, wishing Qatar continued growth, development, and prosperity.
The two sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral relations, as well as issues of mutual interest.
