Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Maldives Receives Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs


2025-11-06 02:09:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, received on Thursday HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
During the meeting, HE Al Muraikhi conveyed greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President Muizzu, along with His Highness's best wishes for his continued well-being and success, and for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Maldives.
For his part, HE President of Maldives, entrusted HE Al Muraikhi with his greetings and best wishes to HH the Amir, wishing Qatar continued growth, development, and prosperity.
The two sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral relations, as well as issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN06112025000067011011ID1110306829



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search