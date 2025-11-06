Police Academy Organises Seminar On Maritime Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Police Academy, represented by the Center for Security Research and Studies, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, organized an academic seminar titled“Maritime Security – Together in Facing Maritime Security Challenges.”

The seminar was attended by HE Staff Major General Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sowaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Technical and Specialized Affairs, along with several directors of departments at the Ministry of Interior, representatives from the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces, the Ministry of Transport, and the Standing Committee for the Law of the Sea Convention at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The seminar aimed to highlight key challenges and threats related to maritime security, review response mechanisms of the concerned authorities, and discuss the legal and legislative frameworks governing maritime security at the national, regional, and international levels. It also addressed several other related topics.