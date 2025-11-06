NHRC Chairperson Meets Deputy High Commissioner For Human Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah has met with HE Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development held in Doha.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the NHRC and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the areas of training, technical support, and strengthening national capacities.

In this context, HE Al Attiyah emphasized the NHRC's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the OHCHR, noting the OHCHR's keenness to build bridges of cooperation in many areas, which would facilitate the exchange of expertise and enhance capacities, in line with the distinguished role the OHCHR plays in promoting and protecting human rights globally.

She stressed the importance of continuing constructive cooperation between the NHRC and the OHCHR, particularly on national priority issues that affect the development process and human rights.

The NHRC Chairperson highlighted the importance of exploring areas of technical cooperation and capacity building, including training programs, technical support, and enhancing national expertise, to ensure the continued preparation of shadow reports and fulfillment of international obligations.

She commended the successes of the United Nations Training Centre in Doha, which has effectively contributed to training various entities within the country, in a fruitful and ongoing collaboration with the NHRC.

She affirmed the NHRC's unwavering commitment to supporting national efforts aimed at integrating the principles of equality and non-discrimination into all national development policies, considering these principles an integral part of the Committee's vision to promote human rights and guarantee justice and dignity for every individual living in the State of Qatar.

She noted the NHRC's keenness to expand international cooperation, particularly with UN agencies, which enhances the efficiency of its staff and facilitates the exchange of expertise with national human rights committees worldwide.

She emphasized the NHRC's continued progress in its plans to expand its international partnerships, which have significantly increased in recent years.

HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah noted that hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development underscores the strong relationship between the State of Qatar and the United Nations.

She highlighted Qatar's role in supporting social development worldwide and upholding human rights in various countries.

She said that Qatar has presented a model to be emulated in social development, which has positively impacted the human rights situation in the country.

She pointed out that Qatari institutions have developed pioneering models and are working to disseminate them through training and development programs via numerous international partnerships.

In the same context, HE Secretary-General of the NHRC Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali met on the sidelines of the summit with several officials participating in it.

He met with Director of the Department of Organizations and Conferences at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saad Baroud, Advisor to the Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Dr. Raghadah Zeidan, HE President of the Arab-European Center for Human Rights and International Law Counselor Ayhan Jaf, as well as a delegation from the Barzani Charity Foundation.

Discussions during the meetings dealt with avenues for bilateral cooperation in the field of human rights.